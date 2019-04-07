|
|
Franklin Cole Frisbie, PE
August 16, 1930 ~ February 10, 2019
A licensed electrical engineer, Frank worked for Boeing, several forest product companies, and finished his career in the architectural and engineering consulting field. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York. Then in the US Army in Europe as an interpreter, fluently speaking five languages. He was an amateur radio operator / ham, KE7UK, and enjoyed classical music, hunting and fishing. A life-long bachelor, Frank was a gentleman. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's Foundation in Frank's memory.
Frank will be put to rest on
Thursday, April 11th at 11:30 am
at Tahoma National Cemetery, with military honors.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019