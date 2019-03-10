Pearl Arlene Osborne



(A.K.A. "Toots" or "Bunny")This awesome, one-of-kind lady died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday morning, February 27th, 2019 at the age of 87. Born December 27, 1931 in Lawrence, Kansas, she understood that the plains of Kansas were too restrained for her lust for life, and with her family moved to Juanita WA. She attended Lake Washington High School where she met lifelong friends and conquered the sport of Woman's Golf. After graduation, she served in the Air Force and eventually would settle in Bellevue WA.



She is survived by her partner of 35 years, Eileen Axtman of Renton WA, who was very fortunate and honored to share Bunny's unyielding demands of love and laughter, her children Mark and Kim (and the many, many adopted ones too), and hundreds of incredible, loving friends. If you were fortunate to have met her, you instantly felt warmth, kindness, and inclusion. Often times during the holidays, you were greeted with a thoughtful Christmas Stocking as a reminder of her adoration for you. She harbored no ill-will toward anyone, adopted and nurtured children like they were her own, and treated each and every friend with gratitude and respect. We will carry on her love and spirit forever.



A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 1st at Foster Golf Links starting at 1 p.m. Golf or casual attire suggested. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019