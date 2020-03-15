|
|
Pearl Hideko (Hikida) Okura
Pearl passed away at her home in Bow, WA on January 28, 2020. She was born on April 6, 1924 in Thomas, WA to parents Yohei Frank and Hatsu Emma Hikida (Mayeda). She lived most of her life in Auburn, WA, the last three years with her family in Bow, WA. She owned two businesses in her lifetime: Pearl's Letter Shop and then took over her parent's Sunrise Florist.
She leaves behind her family, her pets and many loyal friends. She will be remembered for her strength of character, loving nature, wonderful food, a green thumb and her attention to detail that always created beauty.
She requested no services.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020