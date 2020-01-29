|
|
Peggy Ann Boyd
March 3, 1935 ~ January 9, 2020
Born in Port Angeles WA, she was the oldest of four children.
Following graduation from Port Angeles High School, Peggy earned her teaching degree from Seattle Pacific University in 1957.
She put her degree to good use; happily teaching 1st grade to students at Hilltop Elementary in the Highline district for the next 39 years. She taught long enough to not only educate the children of her first students, but some of their children as well. Many of these students kept in touch with Peggy over the years. Although she never married or had kids of her own, Peggy loved children and liked to say that she had "thousands of kids" because of all the young lives she had touched.
Peggy lived a very active, full and independent life. She loved dancing (tap & clogging for 30 years) and going out to eat with friends. She was very involved in her church, teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir for many years. Peggy's presence will be missed by many people.
Her parents Anne and Herbert Boyd preceded her in death.
Peggy is survived by her siblings Vivian Luper (husband Walt), Herb Boyd (wife Ella Loy) and John (wife Lisa Harvey-Boyd), as well as nine nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
A memorial service will be held at the Burien Free Methodist
Church on Saturday,
February 1 at 11:00 am.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020