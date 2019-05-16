Resources More Obituaries for Peggy Corley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peggy Corley

Obituary Condolences Flowers Peggy Corley



Peggy Corley, a leader in Washington state historic preservation, died May 11, 2019.



Born Margaret A. Copeland in Seattle on April 5, 1931, "Peggy" graduated from Lincoln High School with two scholarships and attended Whitman College (BA, History, 1952), where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She attended the University of Washington (MA, Anthropology, 1956), focusing on Native Americans of the Pacific Northwest.



Peggy worked for the Grace Campbell Museum (later the Cheney Cowles Memorial Museum) in Spokane (1954-55) and was the first professional staff member of the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) in Seattle (1955-62). Peggy married her college sweetheart George Corley in August 1959. Although Peggy "retired" to raise a family, her work was far from done.



Mayors, a governor, and others appointed Peggy to numerous roles: King County liaison for the Federal Historic Sites Survey (1968-73); first chairperson of the Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board (1973-79); State Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (1973-77); State Heritage Council (1984-89); and Friends of the Georgetown Steam Plant (1985-88). Through it all, Peggy was an unwavering MOHAI supporter and a near weekly volunteer until her death. She served as a board member and board president of the museum for many years and was immensely proud of the civic institution that MOHAI has become.



A tent camper, alpine skier, and front-seat companion of her husband George in little wooden boats and small floatplanes, Peggy explored and vacationed with him and their children in British Columbia and Washington's San Juan Islands. In her youth, Peggy camped with her parents and grandparents on land that is now Penrose Point State Park. Peggy enjoyed reading and often read aloud to her children, grandchildren, and later to George as his eyesight failed him.



Peggy was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church, where she enjoyed singing in the Soul Choir. A watercolor artist, Peggy took painting classes at the Women's University Club, where she was a longstanding member. She also was a member of the Board of Overseers of Whitman College for 15 years, collected oral histories for the college, and was a longtime fundraiser for Whitman's endowment.



Peggy received many accolades over the years. In 1979, she was one of seven Washington recipients of the Jefferson Award for Public Service. She also received the Doris Bronson Morrill Award from Kappa Kappa Gamma (1990), History Maker Award from MOHAI (1996), Victor Steinbrueck Lifetime Achievement Award from Historic Seattle (1999), Gordon Scribner Award for Distinguished Service from Whitman College (2014), and Living Landmark Award from Historic Seattle (2015). If you see a historic building in Seattle, Peggy likely played a role in its preservation.



Peggy is survived by her husband George, daughter Sarah Prodzinski (Todd), son William (Elizabeth), son Steve (Sara), and grandchildren Mae, Nell, Bea, and Muriel.



A memorial service is not scheduled but could occur by separate announcement.



In lieu of flowers to George or family members, please consider a donation in Peggy's name to MOHAI, Historic Seattle, Planned Parenthood, Plymouth Housing (Seattle), or American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera). Published in The Seattle Times from May 16 to May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries