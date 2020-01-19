|
Peggy Cunningham
Peggy Cunningham passed away peacefully in Bellevue, Washington on the first day of 2020. Peggy was born in Hoquiam, Washington in 1923 to Grady and Eleanor Mahaffy. Peggy grew up in Centralia, Washington and graduated from Centralia High School in 1941. She graduated from Oregon State College in 1945 where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and a cheerleader for 3 years. She loved those Beavers! Peggy married her childhood next door neighbor, Jack Cunningham, in 1947. They spent 62 enjoyable years together in Centralia until Jack passed away in 2009.
Peggy enjoyed entertaining friends and family at her home on Plummer Lake in Centralia and at the family vacation home on Puget Sound outside of Olympia. Peggy was active in many community activities including the Centralia College Foundation Board, Centralia Presbyterian Church, Children's Hospital and PEO.
In 2010, Peggy moved to Seattle to be closer to her children. She is survived by her children Jill (Mike), Jody (Mark) and Grady (Nancy), grandchildren, Casey, Corry (Demico), Alex and Brett and great grandchildren, Kason and Cameron. A special wife, mother, and grandmother, Peggy was deeply loved by her family, friends and community. She will be dearly missed and will always be the "Peg of My Heart."
The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Centralia College Foundation, 600 Centralia College Blvd, Centralia, WA 98531.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020