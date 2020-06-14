Peggy Dudek Lockman



Peggy was born in 1926 in Everett, Washington, delivered by what she was told was the first Cesarean ever performed at Everett General Hospital. She died on May 15, 2020, in Seattle. Peggy lived her entire life in the Puget Sound region and loved its scenery, its towns, and its 20th-century traditions. She is survived by daughters Susan Ruffcorn, Dian Lockman and Heather Lockman; three sons-in-law, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. At her request, there will be no service. If you wish to honor her memory, bake some cookies, pet a dog, or phone someone you haven't heard from lately and catch up on all their news.



