Peggy Jean (Mathison) Lake



Age 69. Our beloved Peggy passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Swedish Cherry Hill in Seattle in the presence of her loving family. She was born January 27, 1950 at Swedish Hospital to Milo and Dorothy Mathison.



Peggy was a 1968 graduate of Nathan Hale High School. She married Daniel M. Lake June 1, 1995.



After graduating from PBX school, Peggy worked her early years in the Sixth Avenue Hotel where she quickly moved through the ranks to manager. This provided her with the first love of her life, a new 1969 metallic brown Camaro SS 350.



Peggy worked for 40+ years as a highly respected purchasing agent in the reprographics industry for Deitrich Post, Olympic Reprographics and ARC Document Solutions. She was a fountain of guidance and benevolence to her peers and clients.



She truly enjoyed life through simple pleasures; engaging with family and friends, attending concerts, shopping with her sister, and planting amazing hanging baskets and pots with her husband in the spring.



Peggy had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Her heart was large, open, and generous. She was a confidant for friends and family. We all felt we could entrust her with our worries and fears as well as our successes and victories. She inspired us all to achieve, and excel, and warmly supported all our endeavors.



Peg is survived by her devoted and loving husband Daniel, sister Joyce Mathison, niece and namesake Peggy Mathison, and cousins David and Barbara Welch.



Family, friends, and all whose lives Peggy touched are invited to Fauntleroy Church



9140 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98136 at 2:00 pm Saturday March 30, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, celebrate her wonderful life, support each other, and of course, just to chat.



Memorials may be made out in Peggy's name to the Seattle Humane Society.



Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019