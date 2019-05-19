Peggy Joyce Nesland



Peggy Joyce Nesland was born in Chester, Illinois, on Valentine's Day 1936 -- a birth date that she delighted in all her life. She was born to southern parents Lynn and Juanita Teague. Lynn was a prison guard and master woodworker; Juanita was religious and an amazing cook and quilter. Her happiest memories were formative years with her grandparents in New Columbia, Ill, where love of farm life and southern cooking took root. Peggy excelled at Chester High School where she enjoyed poodle skirts, admiring gazes, and basketball. She planned to enlist in the military but instead attended Southern Illinois University (Salukis).



While a telephone switchboard operator she met an Air Force Serviceman who won her affection. They married and moved to Nevada and Utah where they had children Peggie Kathleen and Timothy Ashley. The FAA eventually sent the family to WA and the great PNW. Peggy was a proudful, loving mother; never missed her children's special events; and, never left them. In Renton, Peggy was an active Methodist Churchgoer, talented gardener, dedicated Democrat, and original Seahawk "12".



Once a single mother, Peggy reentered the workforce and joined Manpower, Inc. as a temp and became office manager. Her accomplishments were ultimately recognized by her



election as President of Executive Woman International (EWI).



Peggy remarried enjoying many loving years with architect Harold Nesland until his death. They boated, travelled to Norway, and indulged her favorite pastime of prospecting antique stores.



Peggy had an amazing ability to connect with others and enjoyed the Fairwinds community. A youthful spirit, she was fashionably hip, loved pop culture, history and iconic American traditions. She took the world seriously but was quick to laugh. Well into her eighties she happily conversed on late night comedians, SNL, and movies.



She was a strong, vibrant, creative spirit, prejudice free, optimistic. Fiercely loyal to family, Peggy's zenith was many holiday's with her beloved kids, daughter-n-law Midge Bradshaw, son-n-law Fred Kohout, and her flawless grandson's Karsten Kohout and Jack Bradshaw.



Peggy passed Easter Monday, her children by her side. She was 83 years young.



A Celebration of Peggy will be held June 09, 2019, 11:30 AM, at Fairwinds, (9988 Avondale



Road NE, Redmond, WA). Published in The Seattle Times from May 19 to June 5, 2019