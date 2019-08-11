|
Peggy Kaye Steck
April 9, 1955 ~ June 25, 2019
Peggy was born to Edward W. Steck Jr. and Mae L. Steck. She was the apple of her Dad's eye and inherited his zest for life, love for all living things and deep love for the outdoors- sometimes we can almost hear Peggy leading the song "Viva, Viva La Vista" around the campfire. She attended St. Paul's school where her favorite subject was sports, excelling in volleyball and softball where her teams often went on to battle for the league title. She belonged to the Campfire Girls, furthering her love for the outdoors. She graduated from Immaculate High School in 1973. It was always her desire to go to college but it just wasn't in the family coffers to make that happen. By November of 1973 she'd found the job that fit her like a glove, at KDL Hardware Supply. She started by answering phones but worked her way up the ladder doing inside sales. She gained a wealth of knowledge in the hardware industry staying with KDL Hardware Supply for 45.5 years. She had customers that requested her by name because "she would get their order right the first time", customers that became friends, drinking buddies and even soul mates. There was even an open invitation to visit a gal in Alaska, but the cancer took her first. Peggy was loved and respected and will be sincerely missed. As an adult Peggy participated in 2-3 bowling leagues, softball teams both women's and Jack & Jill, the Elks Club Service Organization; she loved being active and the lifelong friends she made.
Peggy loved all living things, from the gardens she planted to the pets she adopted, to her neighbors, friends & family. She'd plant tomatoes and zucchini in the garden so she could give them away. The zucchini was always prolific and the tomatoes melted in your mouth. This year she found an heirloom variety that she planted hoping it would produce plenty to share. If there was an organization that helped animals she made a donation, PAWS, Humane Society etc. Peggy was very careful not to give Coco too many treats for being a good dog, as he was very motivated by food. She enrolled Coco in classes hoping to certify him as a therapy dog so as to bring joy and happiness to shut-ins. They would also attend agility classes, rally, dog shows and walks.
Peggy's primary focus in life was her family. She dedicated her life to loving her family. Peggy helped her Dad and Mom through their last years and illnesses. She was the Aunt who attended numerous recitals, plays, sport games, graduations and parties asking "what can I bring?" She supported every raffle, magazine, candy bar, wrapping paper sale etc. that the children asked about, even hiring some to do yard work helping them reach their goals. Peggy took it upon herself to host every bridal and baby shower, she just wanted to be there for her "kids". What a gal, for large summer gatherings she could be counted on to bring her deliciously healthy potato salad, yum. I don't know how she managed but she spent dozens of hours over many nights putting together her uniquely scrumptious party mix at Christmas for friends, co-workers, and family as gifts. It was always the first to be opened at parties so we could eat, enjoy and open more gifts.
Peggy will be missed, the memories cherished and thoughts of being together again with our Lord in heaven. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Ed & Mae Steck, brother Ned Steck and nephew Andrew Spino. She is survived by her sisters Pam Spino (Pat) and Louise Gervais (Ed), brothers Dave (Debbie) and Gary (Becky), numerous nieces and nephews and of course CoCo. One of Peggy's plans for her retirement was to volunteer at Woodland Park Zoo doing whatever she could to help.
We will celebrate Peggy's life on Saturday, August 17th at 5pm at
St. Benedict School Cafeteria
4811 Wallingford Ave N, Seattle. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in Peggy's name to animal rescue effort of your choice.
The family wants to thank KDL Hardware for their extraordinary support and love for Peggy during her battle with lung cancer. Thank you Peggy for being part of our lives.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019