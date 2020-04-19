Home

Peggy Lou Stanley

Peggy Lou Stanley Obituary
Peggy Lou Stanley

Peggy was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 8, 1932 to Edwin and Hilja (Isaacson) Lainen. She died in Seattle on April 2, 2020. She attended Lincoln High School in Seattle and earned Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education from the University of Washington and Seattle University, respectively. Peggy taught elementary school in the Seattle Public Schools District for nearly three decades. She was a highly dedicated and conscientious teacher who made a positive impact on countless young students' lives. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and an incredibly generous, kind, and caring person who always stepped up to help when needed - whether it was for family or friends. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Marshal T. Stanley, in 2004. Peggy is survived by her five children, their spouses, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her kind and caring spirit will be sorely missed.

Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020
