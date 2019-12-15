Home

Penelope Jane "Penni" Whittaker

Penelope Jane "Penni" Whittaker Obituary
Penelope "Penni" Jane Whittaker

Penni Whittaker passed away on September 21, 2019 at the age of 82 in Everett, WA. She was the daughter of Jack Peterson, builder and developer of Mount Lake Terrace and Helene Peterson. She grew up in Seattle; attended Garfield High School and graduated from Roosevelt High. Penni was married for 26 years to Morton King Whittaker, a World War II fighter pilot and local Mortgage Banker. She enjoyed being a part of the popular Seattle hydroplane family in the 1960's & 70's. As an accomplished equestrian she won several awards with her Kentucky bred Saddlebred. Penni was always glamorous and had a vivacious personality. As a cancer survivor she embraced life to the fullest. She is survived by her only child, Natali Hughes, grandson Jacob Hughes, sister Sandra Walters and brother, Jon Peterson. Lastly, she left behind her beloved cat, Lucille, The family requests any donations made in her name to the Everett Animal Shelter.

Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019
