Pennie Yvonne Hildreth
Pennie Hildreth was born in Raymond, Washington on August 14, 1948. She was a remarkable mother who always gave her love unconditionally and wholeheartedly to everyone around her. Pennie was also an incredible wife who was devoted to her husband George for 43 years-both of them sharing deep and absolute affection and tenderness. She was a passionate and zestful teacher who guided every student with her light and wisdom in every classroom she taught. Pennie was a great lover and caretaker of animals including the 19 years for Scaroni the cat and Julius the miniature poodle with his continuing 16 years of life. Her passion for arts and crafts extended from daily creative uses of small spaces to her growing of dozens of lavender bushes that were made into the sachets she shared with family and friends.
Pennie passed away peacefully in her apartment in North Seattle, Washington on the afternoon of May 10, 2020. She is survived by her sisters Susie and Dixie in Washington, her brothers Steve and Fred in Washington, her daughter Sherrie and daughter-in-law Kim who are both educators in Illinois, and her grandsons Tristan in Illinois, and Taylor and Tylor in Arkansas.
At the wishes of the family, please do not send cards or flowers. Instead, please consider a donation in honor of Pennie to the GoFundMe scholarship for an Education major at Seattle University in Seattle, Washington. https://is.gd/3EpYMf
Published in The Seattle Times from May 22 to May 23, 2020