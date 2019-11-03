|
Per Michael Nyhammer
Per Michael Nyhammer was born September 9, 1993 in Seattle, Washington. He went to be with the Lord on October 16, 2019 after a long battle with drug addiction. Per was a third generation Norwegian fisherman. He spent many summers fishing halibut and salmon with his father and older brother in Alaska. He started crab fishing out of high school. He was a good fisherman, great deckhand and hard worker. Per had a big heart and cared about others. There are no words that can describe how much he will be missed. We do find solace in knowing that Per is with Jesus, a place of ultimate love. He leaves behind family and friends that loved him and felt his pain.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Recovery Cafe P.O. Box 2373 Everett, WA 98213 or https://www.everettrecoverycafe.org/donate/
