Resources More Obituaries for Perry Wilkins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Perry Lamoine Wilkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers Perry Lamoine Wilkins



Recognized as a rock by his family and so many who knew and loved him, Perry ended his earthly journey as a result of his battle with cancer on June 9, 2019. His strong, calm, gentle spirit will be deeply missed by family and friends but will continue touching lives forever.



Perry was born on December 16, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri on what was reportedly the coldest day of the year. He began his education at Vernon Elementary, a two-room schoolhouse, in Kinloch, Missouri. He proudly attended Sumner High School, St. Louis, the first high school for African Americans west of the Mississippi. He completed his undergraduate degree at Simpson College, Indianola, Iowa, and later his Master's Degree at Washington University, St. Louis. He served in the Infantry Unit of the United States Army during the Korean War.



Perry began his professional career as an educator in St. Louis as a fourth grade teacher. After a few years, he was selected for an administrative position in which one of his responsibilities was to help produce a weekly radio broadcast intended to inspire students districtwide. In 1969 he was recruited to Seattle where he was named to the principalship of Meany Junior High School. Following that assignment, he was appointed Director of Middle Schools and charged with developing and implementing the Seattle School District middle school program, which continues to operate to this day. During his 30 year career with Seattle Public Schools he also served as principal of Garfield High School, Sharples Alternative School and Columbia Elementary School as well as Area Director and Acting Assistant Superintendent. Whatever his position, he earned the respect of colleagues, staff, students and the community. He took a brief hiatus from Seattle Schools in the early 1980's to head the Juvenile Justice Center for the City of Seattle.



Perry participated in the Pacific Northwest Football Officials Association for over 30 years. He performed his duties as a high school official with diligence and passion as he did his role of evaluating working members during his last years in the association. Following his retirement, Perry played pickleball several times a week for close to 20 years. He not only enjoyed the challenge and exercise provided by the sport but the company of his fellow players. He was also an avid kamado grill master, gardener, reader, mahjong player and sports fan.



Perry was an enthusiastic and seasoned traveler. He and his wife treasured their numerous visits and vacations with family on both east and west coasts, their frequent getaways to Hawaii, and their countless adventures to many other destinations throughout the country, in addition to Africa, Europe, Asia, South America, French Polynesia, the Caribbean, Mexico and Canada.



Perry is survived by his beloved wife Karen, son Eric (Pam), daughter Susan (Joseph), half-brother Charles, and a host of grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A private memorial is being held to honor and celebrate Perry's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Perry's memory to Sumner High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 45225, St. Louis, MO 63145 or Simpson College Scholarship Fund, Office of College Advancement, 701 N. C St., Indianola, IA 50125.



Guestbook at



www.bartonfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries