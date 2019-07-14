|
Perry Washburn Kaminski
On July 6, 2019, Perry Washburn Kaminski of Mukilteo, WA passed away peacefully in his home after a long battle with cancer. Perry is survived by his wife, Juli England of Mukilteo, WA; brother Stanley N. Kaminski of Conroe, TX; daughter, Katharine Kaminski Cowan and her husband Richard of Nashville, TN; son William Claiborne Kaminski of Los Angeles, CA; and granddaughters, Jane Elizabeth & Willa Louise Cowan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care Foundation of Everett or GPI Greyhound Rescue in Woodinville.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019