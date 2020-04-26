|
|
Pete Gadzuk
Peter Michael Gadzuk of Seattle, Washington passed away at the age of 77 on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Dianne; his two boys, Kevin and Brian; and his four grandchildren, Ryan, Nick (Sarah), Jesse and Carly. He was preceded in death by his parents, his third and youngest son, Chris, and grandson Rory.
He was born in Seattle, Washington and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1959. He enlisted in the Navy in 1960 working on submarines. While on leave he met and married Sue Burton, and they raised three sons.
He married again in 1980 to Dianne, a hairstylist and business owner from Seattle. They retired to Lake Havasu, AZ, where they resided for the last 15 years.
Pete's happy place was working on old cars and trucks. He always had a way of turning a beat up old vehicle into something beautiful. Later in life he began painting on glass and canvas. His art was accepted for two prestigious art shows in a Lake Havasu.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020