Pete Schmitt
Pete Schmitt, of Seattle, WA, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019, following a long illness. He is survived by his spouse, Penny Schmitt, his children, Michael, Devin (Regina), Kier (Laura) and Emily, and four grandchildren. Pete served in the Air Force and worked as an I.T. Professional. His many pastimes included Sailor, Juggler, Tech Wizard, Mountaineer, Clown, Photographer, and Home Improvement.
The memorial will be held Monday, August 12th at 1:00 pm at Bonney Watson, SeaTac.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer a donation to in Pete's memory.
Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting
www.BonneyWatson.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019