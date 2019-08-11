Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Bonney Watson
SeaTac, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pete Schmitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pete Schmitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pete Schmitt Obituary
Pete Schmitt

Pete Schmitt, of Seattle, WA, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019, following a long illness. He is survived by his spouse, Penny Schmitt, his children, Michael, Devin (Regina), Kier (Laura) and Emily, and four grandchildren. Pete served in the Air Force and worked as an I.T. Professional. His many pastimes included Sailor, Juggler, Tech Wizard, Mountaineer, Clown, Photographer, and Home Improvement.

The memorial will be held Monday, August 12th at 1:00 pm at Bonney Watson, SeaTac.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer a donation to in Pete's memory.

Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting

www.BonneyWatson.com

The staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Schmitt family.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pete's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.