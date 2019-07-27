|
Peter Alexander Gartshore
On the evening of July 7, 2019 after 90 years and a long full life, Peter passed away in his sleep. He was born in Vancouver, BC on 3-14-1929 and was the oldest child of Herbert Stockton and Lorraine Cannon Gartshore. Peter grew up in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, where he made many lifelong friends. He attended Garfield HS and in 1947 Graduated HS in Vancouver BC. He joined the Army in '50 and was stationed in Germany. Pete returned to Seattle in '53 and soon after met Joan Pribnow, and they were married later that year. They moved to the Magnolia neighborhood in '60 where they raised their two sons Todd and Brian. During this time, he started his career with the Mail-Well Envelope Company. Initially Mail-Well told Peter that although they thought he showed promise in sales, they couldn't hire him because he wasn't over 6'2" tall, was not a college graduate and didn't wear a hat. Dad was a persistent, determined man, so he got himself a hat and 20 years later was running the company, retiring as the general manager in 1989.
A new phase of his life began in 1975 with his marriage to Mary Fleck. He welcomed her three children, Odessa, Matt and Karl and over time they became his own. He eventually became the patriarch of our blended family for the next 44 years. Mary and Peter had a deep unwavering love for each other, and their union seemed bigger than the sum of two individuals. They both were energetic, motivated people, who trusted in one another's strengths and were willing to take a risk or two in order to live the life they wanted to have. After retiring they moved to their dream house in Cannon Beach, OR where they spent their time enjoying family, friends and life. They saw the sights of the world, near and far, but getting behind the wheel for a good wandering road trip suited him best. They returned to Seattle in 2004 to be closer to family.
Peter was a genuinely warm, engaging person with a grand sense of humor. He could walk you down the path of a story like few others. He had a positive view of life and wanted others to experience that too. He was a supportive Dad and generous mentor to many people. He was very proud of his Scottish family heritage and lived the words found on the Gartshore family crest "Meam Atatem Renovo"; through helping others, he kept vital. He felt it was his obligation. He would tell you that he "just got lucky" in life, but he always told his kids that "you make your own luck". He was generous to a fault but a Scotsman to the core. Since he was born in Canada he held dual citizenship. He gave that up to hold only a US passport. He was profoundly proud and fiercely loyal to the country of his allegiance. He could also make you cringe with his rants on the topic. Simply put... He was a True Gentleman.
Peter was preceded in death by his wife Mary T. Gartshore and son Todd A. Gartshore. His survivors include sons Brian S. Gartshore (Tammy Offield), Mathew K. Fleck (Janice), Karl M. Fleck, daughter Odessa Bogdush (Rodney), daughter-in-laws Bethany Gartshore and Kathleen A. Gartshore, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. Peter had a special and close relationship with his brother, H. Anthony Gartshore (Linda), sister Judy Brachvogel (Max) and cousin David Gartshore (Jane). As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
"Here's tae us. Wha's like us? Damn few... and they're a'deid"
We Love you Dad, and we are sure as hell going to miss you.
