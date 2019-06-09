Peter and Sally Jarvis



Peter was born in Iowa City, Iowa in 1937 the first child to Dr. Fred and Constance Jarvis. The family moved to Seattle in 1939. He attended Garfield High School and was a member of the football and ski teams. He attended Dartmouth College and received his Law degree from the University of Washington. Peter was an attorney in Seattle for 18 years, and then served as both District and Superior Court judge until he retired at age 70.



Sally was born in Seattle, Washington in 1937, first child to Homer and Wilmaglen Bergren. They lived on Mercer Island for most of her youth. She attended Bellevue High School and graduated with a degree in Marketing from the University of Washington. She served as president of the Alumni Association at the UW and Trustee for Bellevue College.



Peter and Sally met at age 16 and were wed at Broadmoor Golf Club in 1959. They resided on Mercer Island until 1972 where all 4 children were born, then moved to a farm in what is now the city of Sammamish. They collected horses, cows, chickens, and pigs, and a gaggle of other farm animals and raised their children there. Eventually they were surrounded by all 4 adult kids who acquired land adjacent to them. They cherished the arrival of 12 grandchildren and the mentored them from the hub of the farm. In 2015 they moved to Sun Valley, Idaho. Their interests included skiing, boating, racket sports, and philanthropy.



They are survived by their 4 children, Scot, Eric (Ingrid), Molly (Ken), and Dwight (Stacy), sister Laurie Barenborg, brother Bruce Jarvis (Cindy), brother Scot Bergren (Carol), sister Joan Johnson (Jay) along with 12 grandchildren.



Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to: Ketchum Sun Valley Volunteer Fire Association in memory of Piper Reed. https://www.ksvva.org/donate/



A memorial for them will be held



at Mercer Island Presbyterian Church Monday, June 24th



at 3:00 pm.