Dr. Peter Mansfield
Dr. Peter Bicknell Mansfield, 83, died at home surrounded by family on June 23, 2020, on his 57th wedding anniversary after a 13 year battle with leukemia.
Dr. Mansfield was born in Seattle on October 26, 1936, to Norma Bicknell Mansfield and Robert Stuart Mansfield. He loved to fix things and knew at age 6 that he wanted to be a surgeon. He attended Broadview Elementary, Jane Addams MS, Lincoln High School and Stanford University. He graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1962. He completed his surgical internship and residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital, specializing in Cardiac and Pediatric surgery.
While at Harvard he met Jackie Jones at Wellesley College and they were married in 1963. He served 3 years at NIH in the National Heart Institute studying the effects of electrical stimulation on the heart and on individual cells. He also did research that doubled the life span of pacemakers. In 1967 he traveled to Texas and took part in the early testing of Scientists as Astronauts but resigned from the program in 1967 to pursue the more traditional role of cardiac and pediatric surgeon, pursuing a career that was deeply rewarding. He returned to Boston to complete his training as Chief Resident in Cardiac and Pediatric surgery. In January 1971 he and his family moved to Seattle where Peter worked at Seattle Children's and ultimately became Chief of Surgery. In the 1980s he became Director of the Heart Center at Providence Hospital in Seattle and developed the Providence Scholar program for premedical students.
Dr. Mansfield was an avid fly fisherman and fished all over the world. He was a member of the University Club, The Seattle Tennis Club, Broadmoor Golf Club and Thunderbird Golf Club. He was a Past President of the Seattle Surgical Society and traveled the world teaching his surgical techniques to other surgeons. He was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the Pacific Coast Surgical Association, the Samson Thoracic Surgical Society, the International Cardiovascular Society and the American Pediatric Surgical Association. His favorite pastime was spending vacations at his family ranch in Oregon.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie, and their three children, Brock (Mary Pat), Todd (Laura), Sally Martin (Dean) and 6 grandchildren, William, Henry, Connor, Alec, Drew and Katherine and a brother, Richard G. Mansfield (Ellie) of Cupertino, California.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Peter felt strongly about fostering a lifetime love of learning with a particular emphasis on science, engineering and medicine. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest gifts to the Seattle Foundation (Seattlefoundation.org) to the Dr. Peter B. Mansfield Memorial Fund where it will be used to fund programs that instill a love of learning in future generations. Gifts can be mailed to the Seattle Foundation at LB#1-69, Seattle Foundation, P.O. BOX 35146, Seattle, WA 98124-5146 or online at www.seattlefoundation.org/peterbmansfield
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.