Peter B. Wheeler
Age 89. Born February 22, 1930 in Pittsburgh PA. Peter passed peacefully on June 24, 2019.
Pete's grade school years were spent in Erie, PA where he enjoyed summers on Lake Erie beaches. After graduating from Lima Central High School in 1947, Pete attended Purdue University at Lafayette, IN where he was active in the campus theater group. College summers were spent on midshipman cruises as a member of the Purdue NROTC unit. On graduating as a mechanical engineer in June 1951, Pete served three years sea duty on the USS Porter during the Korean War and one year at the headquarters U.S. European Command in France as a communications watch officer. After the navy, Pete joined the General Electric Co in San Jose, CA. as an engineer. In 1958, Pete went to work at the Boeing Commercial Airplane Co. in Seattle. He worked as a Boeing engineer for the next 33 years in a variety of groups. Pete married Connie Mahonske in 1964. He enjoyed the Pacific northwest life where his primary interests were sailing, skiing, hiking, running, yoga and raising a family. Later years featured volunteer work and tabla drumming. Pete was also was a frequent participant in anti-war rallies and marches. He is survived by his wife Connie, daughter Wendy, son Marcus, and granddaughters Zoe and Jaine.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019