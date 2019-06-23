Peter Bookwalter



Peter James Bookwalter passed away on April 8, 2019, after a long battle with Lewy body dementia. Dad was born on April 17, 1943, the second of 4 sons of Earl and Pauline Bookwalter. He graduated from Lake Washington High School in Kirkland in 1962. As a self taught computer programmer he worked for GE, Paccar, and Kenworth Trucks, among others, before striking out on his own and founding Dataworks in the late 70's. In his 50's he changed course again and worked as a shipwright for many years, retiring from Vic Frank's in Fremont. Retirement took him to Bremerton, where he and Liana built their life and home on the shores of Oyster Bay. In his "spare time" he was a gardener, a Mariners fan, a lover of opera and a voracious reader. He had a remarkable mind and a lifelong thirst for knowledge.



Peter was preceded in death by his wife Liana. He is survived by his first wife Virginia, brothers Joe, Kim, and Ron, children Jessica and Andy, grandsons Jake and Emmett, granddog Buoy, and a whole bunch of in laws, nieces, nephews, step children and step grandchildren.



In lieu of a service, his ashes will be scattered at Oyster Bay in Bremerton, where he and Liana will be together again. Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019