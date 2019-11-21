Home

Peter Jerden of Redmond, WA and London, England died on November 1, 2019 at Aegis of Redmond Assisted Living, after a short illness. He had worked at Boeing as a design engineer for many years. His great love of aircraft had continued into his retirement and he had spent many happy hours volunteering at the Museum of Flight. Peter had also been a keen horseman and took part in local riding events on his horse Ben. Peter will be sadly missed by his sister Elizabeth and friends Jean and Geof Hacker in Vancouver.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
