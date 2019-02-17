Resources More Obituaries for Peter LeeWays Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter David LeeWays

Pete LeeWays, age 19, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019. He is mourned by his parents, Tim Lee and Martha Ways, his siblings Clara and Cory LeeWays, and a large community of extended family and friends. We loved Pete dearly.



Born in Seattle, Pete attended Montlake Elementary School, St. Joseph Middle School, and graduated from Seattle Prep in June of 2018. An adventurous and creative spirit that would not be contained, Pete delighted us with his love of music, climbing trees, and living the largest life possible. With songs, videos, theatrics, and a bold sense of humor Pete was an unabashed entertainer. His big smile swept away propriety and pretense - he could say and do almost anything and get away with it.



"The Ranch" in Northern California and Henry Island in the San Juan Islands were two of Pete's favorite places for adventures, where shortly after arrival, his blonde head would pop out of a tall tree and he'd sing, "I'm not afraid...," his favorite artist being Eminem. The outdoors gave Pete endless opportunities to live life fully: to explore, adventure and dare. Others may have worried, but Pete was coordinated, athletic, and very brave. He skied, ran, swam, surfed, climbed, biked and played tennis with the best of us, always having more fun than everyone else. We will always remember him singing "I wanna throw my hands up in the air sometimes" as he ran off a high rock and jumped, arms and hands splayed, into the lake on Orcas Island.



Pete was generous and empathic, asking thoughtful questions about family and friends. He maintained close connections with grandparents on both sides of the family, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. Shortly before his death, Pete visited his grandmother Gretchen, who had recently lost her brother. After a greeting hug, Pete stood back and said, "Wait, you need another hug for your brother." This knowing empathy and generousness of heart drove Pete's interactions until the very end.



In recent years, Pete battled a serious illness. Though tormented at times, Pete knew that he was loved. And he loved us back.



Services will be at



Seattle Preparatory School on Saturday March 2 at 11:00am. Reception to follow.



Donations can be made in Pete's name to the Seattle Prep Counseling Department. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 17, 2019