Peter Downing Swindley



After a year of coping valiantly with the effects of surgery and treatments for a salivary gland tumor, it was heart failure that ultimately ended Peter Downing Swindley's life on September 13, 2020. He was 79.



Peter was born in New York City, NY in January 1941. With his parents Annie Jane Downing and Rollo Leslie Bloomfield (Mike) Swindley, both originally from New Zealand, they settled in South Bellevue on their Holly Farm in 1949. Peter graduated with the Bellevue High School class of 1959. He then moved on to the University of Washington for five years of Architecture School, graduating in 1964. After college he was commissioned as a Naval Ensign, Civil Engineer Corps and served in the Vietnam War.



Peter was a gifted architect. His firm, Peter D. Swindley Architects and Interiors, Inc., was launched in 1976. He loved every aspect of his profession. Most especially he loved the people with and for whom he worked to create custom designs unique to each family's dream for a home in which they might live, love and thrive.



Within and beyond his professional world, Peter befriended easily. He was loyal and fun loving. He cherished memories of growing up in Bellevue, sharing a laugh, and the delight of adventure. Whatever the social occasion and where there was live music, Peter owned the dance floor.



As a man who loved deeply, Peter adored his family. He was a loving and generous husband of 50 years to his wife Mary Jane Cummins. He was a proud and supportive father to his two children Meegan (Patrick) Foster of Kirkland, Washington, and Cuyler (Aly) Swindley of Hailey, Idaho. Bawbi/Babaw was loved dearly by his grandchildren Graham, Gillian, Satchel, Keaton, Chase, Bo and Chad.



Peter loved to sail. His ability to let go and pursue his passions of navigating the ebb and flow of the tides and following the winds of the San Juan Islands filled his soul.



Among Peter's simple joys were rooting for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, good movies, a bottomless bucket of popcorn, a cup of coffee with friends, walks through Madison Park, finding a great place to enjoy a meal, all things holly, raisin pie and kicking back with his wife, a cold beer and a bowl of chips after a good day's work.



Peter is preceded in death by his parents RLB and Annie Jane and brother Paul. He is survived by his sister Vivian Claire (Carrington) Herbert.



In tribute to Peter, please consider making a contribution in Peter's name to Bellevue LifeSpring. Due to Covid restrictions there will no services at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store