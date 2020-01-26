|
|
Peter Eugene Overton
Peter Eugene Overton passed away at St. Peter's Hospital in Olympia on Thursday, January 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. Peter was born in Seattle on March 16, 1934 to Hubert E. Overton and Glenna Troy Overton. Peter was preceded in death by both his parents and his sister Gretchen Overton Burford.
Peter grew up in Olympia, attending both Lincoln Elementary School and Olympia High School (class of 1952). In high school, Peter excelled in basketball and tennis, lettering in both sports. Peter was an all-conference athlete in basketball his senior year. He was the number one tennis player on the team in 1951 and 1952, winning the southwest Washington singles championship both years. Peter was inducted into the Olympia High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012 for his basketball and tennis achievements. He attended Oregon State University where he was a three-year varsity letterman in tennis. His record was thirty-five wins and seven losses over three years. Peter also played in the 1954 NCAA tennis tournament in Seattle.
Peter graduated from Oregon State University in 1956 with a bachelor's degree in business, minoring in forestry and naval science. After college graduation, for two years, he was commissioned as an ensign in the United States Navy. Peter was stationed on the staff of the Commander, Naval Forces, Far East in Yokosuka, Japan. During this time he was on the Navy tennis team that was undefeated in service competition and also defeated all Japanese college teams in 1957.
In 1958, Peter joined his father in the family forestry and land management business in Allyn. His grandfather started the family business in 1890 in Ballard, and he had mills and logging operations in Littlerock and Orting. In 1922, his paternal grandfather acquired the presently-held timber lands near Allyn. His maternal grandfather, David S. Troy, was a dairyman in Chimacum, a state senator, and a member of the Board of Regents of Washington State University. Troy Hall at W.S.U. is named in his memory. Other relatives included John Troy, a Governor of the Territory of Alaska, and Smith Troy, the former Washington State Attorney General.
In 1960, Peter married Sue Thomas, and they lived in Shelton and Olympia while raising four children.
Peter was active in numerous forestry associations and was a board member of the Forest Industry Tax Council in Washington, D.C. He also served on the boards of what is now the Peninsula Credit Union, the Oregon State University Athletic Advisory Committee, and Port of Olympia Citizens Advisory Committee. Peter also served on numerous committees in Mason and Kitsap counties that helped to implement the state Growth Management Act on a local level.
In 1971, Peter was appointed to the Washington State Forest Tax Committee (which wrote the present method of taxing forest land and timber) as a non-industrial landowner representative. The committee was co-chaired by state senators Martin Durkan and Harry Lewis. The legislation helped preserve private forestry in the State of Washington and has stood the test of time, which Peter always considered a huge accomplishment. In 2008, he retired from the family business.
In later years, Peter continued a lifelong interest in helping athletes and students receive a college education. Peter was especially proud to help fund and found the North Mason Scholarship Foundation (formerly known as North Mason Dollars for Scholars). He was so impressed with all the people involved and those who continue to manage and expand the program. He generously supported OSU Athletics and loved attending football games every fall.
Mr. Overton is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sue Thomas Overton, and his children: Sara Overton, New York, N.Y.; Laura Overton, University Place; Susan (Mark) Nieves, Ketchum, I.D.; and David (Katherine) Overton, Tacoma. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Ava, Fisher, Caroline, Henry, Elizabeth, and Marlo.
A private family burial service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Seattle. The family asks that donations made in his
memory be sent to either Seattle Children's Hospital (www.seattlechildrens.org); North Mason Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 1433, Belfair, WA 98528; or St. John's Espiscopal Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020