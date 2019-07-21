Peter Francis Weir



Peter Francis Weir, age 72, born on October 23, 1946, in Dickinson ND. passed away on July 11, 2019 in Ellensburg, WA. Peter graduated from Dickinson High School in 1964 and then attended St. Thomas College, St. Paul, MN. He moved to Vancouver, WA where he worked in the lumber business before relocating to Seattle, WA. to work in marketing of imported marble / granite. He enjoyed hunting, golf, great books, music and always having one of his beautifully trained canine buddies by his side! His love of a good story and his infectious laugh will be dearly missed!



Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Cecelia McCabe Weir and Dr. Harlan Weir of Dickinson ND. Survived by his siblings, Paul Weir (Sue) of Minneapolis, MN, Patrick Weir (Diane) of Medora, ND, Mary Honora Heibel (Dan) of Penn Valley, CA and Michael Weir (Lois) of Minneapolis. His many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends wish Peter eternal rest, peace and all of our love. Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019