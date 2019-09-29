|
|
Peter Kenneth Graves
Peter Graves, age 88 peacefully passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Providence, Utah.
Born in Seattle, Washington in 1931, he was the youngest of three children to Lucius & Helen Druhe Graves.
Peter loved the outdoors. During his college summers, he worked in the dining room at Glacier Park Lodge and hiked in his spare time. At the University of Washington, he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity and graduated with a degree in finance in 1953.
Peter married Jean Anderson of Seattle, WA in 1955 and together they had two children.
He served as a reserve commissioned officer as First Lieutenant in the United States Army - honorably discharging
in 1956. That same year he
began his long banking career with Seattle First National Bank and continued his education with Pacific Coast Banking School - graduating in 1969.
In 1977, he married Helen Wallis of Bellevue, WA. Soon after, his career led them and her youngest children to Olympia, Washington, serving as Vice President & Manager for The Bank of Olympia.
They retired in 1982 and moved to Pt. Townsend, WA -playing golf almost every day at the Chevy Chase Golf Club. In 2005, they moved to Providence, Utah to enjoy their remaining years together.
Peter is survived by his wife Helen, his two children - Carolyn (Bill) Harper (Bainbridge Island, WA) and Rich (Hollee) Graves (Puyallup, WA) and three stepchildren - Janet (Richard) Bishop (Amelia, Ohio), Jennifer Wallis (Mill Creek, WA) and Judy (Sheldon) Wiser (Providence, Utah). Together they have 23 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Stan & Nancy Graves (Seattle, WA) and two stepchildren, Jim & Joe Wallis (Seattle, WA).
Friends and family are invited to
attend a viewing from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday,
October 5, 2019 at the
Allen-Hall Mortuary located at 34 East Center Street in Logan, Utah. The family will have private services following at the Providence City Cemetery.
Condolences may be
shared with the family at
www.allenmortuaries.com
The family would like to thank Erin Hyde, RN and the staff of Sunshine Terrace Hospice for their loving and tireless caregiving to Peter in his final days.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019