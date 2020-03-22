|
|
Peter Kim Williamson
Born February 20, 1942 in New York City to Henry & Kim Williamson, passed away February 18, 2020 in Shoreline WA.
After serving in the Air Force as a translator in Bitburg, Germany, Pete moved to the Seattle area and pursued many interests, including studying poetry at the University of Washington, mountain climbing, working as a printer, selling cheese at Pike Place Market, comptroller at Early Winters Ltd, and carpentry. He retired from Washington State Ferries in 2011 after 20 years service, most recently at the Edmonds Dock.
He will be remembered for his charm, wit, love of the out doors, classical music and literature, and encyclopedic knowledge of them.
He is survived by his sister Lucinda Freece, his children Shelley Thomas, James Overaa, Jewel Mjanger, Keegan Williamson, six grandchildren, and many friends.
A celebration of Pete's life will be held later. www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020