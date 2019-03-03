Resources More Obituaries for Peter Heussy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter Lamont Heussy

Obituary Condolences Flowers Peter Lamont Heussy



Peter Lamont Heussy of Seattle passed away on February 20, 2019 while playing bridge with friends down at Panorama City in Lacey where he has been living with his wife Deseree. Peter was born in Seattle on July 24, 1933 to his loving parents Carl R. Heussy and Loyal Lamont Heussy. His father died in 1943 while serving in the Coast Guard during WWI. His parents were both early skiing pioneers up at Mt. Baker and instilled the sport in Peter who developed a fond love of the mountains which carried thorough his life.



Peter attended Lakeside High graduating in 1951 and was the captain of the football team that went undefeated under Coach Bill Marx who helped fill the void of no father serving as a mentor. He was a 3-sport letterman. In November 1951 Peter was married to the love of his life, Deseree Weaver also from Seattle.



Besides his wife Deseree, Peter is survived by his four children Karin Heussy Mitchell, Carl W. Heussy, Richard W. Heussy, and Peter L. Heussy Jr., and seven grandchildren Hans Heussy, Mariah Mitchell, Andria Mitchell, Ericka Jo Heussy, Karl Heussy, Christian Heussy, and Anders Heussy. Peter also has nine great grandchildren.



In the early sixties, Peter & Desi purchased land and built a A-frame cabin up on the Tye River near Stevens Pass off Highway 2. Every Friday in the winter the family, after school would head to the 'cabin' and hike in with snow sometimes up to their waist, carrying in weekend supplies and a pot of stew. Both parents had secured weekend work up at the Stevens Pass Ski Area with Peter working on the top of the 7th Heaven chairlift. This enabled the family to ski for free and the three boys became somewhat the terror of the mountain. As you adults, son Peter Jr. continued skiing as a professional ski instructor in Colorado, and son Richard worked as a professional ski patrolman up at Stevens. Today his grandsons Christian and Anders ski up at Stevens on a regular basis, skiing the same runs as their grandfather, father, and uncle.



Words can't express accurately one's lifetime. Peter (Gampa) was a constant influence to the whole family, selflessly dedicated to his wife and family, a lover of the great outdoors and sports, a gentle soul that today serves as a role model to live by. With cigar in hand, he smiles down upon us from 7th Heaven. Sign Peter's Guest Book @ www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries