Judge Peter Lawer Nault
Judge Peter Lawer Nault was served his summons to heaven on July 19, 2019 at the age of 69.
Peter was born May 4, 1950 in Tacoma, Washington. At age 3, Peter's family moved to Ketchikan, Alaska where he lived with his parents, Lloyd and Shirley Nault, and siblings, David, Mary and Andrew, until his graduation from Ketchikan High School in 1968. Following graduation, he joined the United States Navy (1968-1972) and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He married his high school sweetheart, Carmen (Dima) Nault, on June 26, 1970 in Ketchikan. This past June, Peter and Carmen celebrated 49 years of a beautiful love story and grateful life together with their two daughters and families: Nicole and Deke Adams of Spokane, Washington and Heidi and Brian Ring of Vancouver, Washington.
Peter attended Olympic College in Bremerton and graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle with his B.A. in Business. He attended Gonzaga University School of Law in Spokane, where he received his Juris Doctorate in 1979. Peter's long legal career began as a deputy prosecuting attorney, and continued in private practice in Redmond and Bellevue for many years, before he was elected as a King County District Court Judge in 1994. Peter loved serving his community, and has received many distinctions and accolades during his 25 year tenure on the bench. He would not have wanted to hang up his robe quite this soon as he loved his chosen profession, and was so appreciative and complimentary of those with whom he worked: Colleagues, court clerks, and administrators. He loved officiating weddings and often came home with stories about the couples he married - even officiating his last wedding just hours before his death.
While Peter loved his career, nothing made him more proud than being a "Boppa" to his five beautiful grandchildren: Collin (17), Ethan (15), Jacob (14), Hayden (13) and Tyler (9). Traveling the world, Cousin Camp, outdoor adventures on the water and just enjoying time together, all of his grandchildren loved their Boppa so very much. He offered unconditional love and affection to his grandchildren, which is a comfort to them during this difficult time. It goes without saying that Heidi and Nicole are forever thankful for the many gifts of love and support that their father has given them. He will be fondly remembered for his unparalleled generosity, intelligence, charm, wit - and his handsome hair. Even his general lack of patience - especially while teaching his girls to drive and learn long division - is forgiven. Peter was a Renaissance Man with an overwhelming abundance of hobbies, interests and talents. Reading, cooking, traveling, creating beautiful wreaths, playing the piano, fishing - his interests were so varied and yet he was determined to succeed at all of them. But Peter's most celebrated accomplishment was his marriage to Carmen. They lived a true love story and were so fortunate to share a beautiful life and an eternal love.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Shirley Nault, brother David (Sharon) Nault, and father-in-law, John Dima. In addition to his immediate family, Peter is survived by his mother-in-law, Hazel Dima, his sister, Mary (Rufus) Bunch, his brother, Andrew (Jody) Nault, brother-in-law, Garnet (Charlene) Dima and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life
will be held on Monday,
August 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at
Redmond United
Methodist Church
16540 NE 80th Street
Redmond, Washington 98052
A reception will follow from 3:00-6:00 PM at the
Woodmark Hotel
1200 Carillon Point
Kirkland, Washington 98033
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019