Peter Sill was born in New Rochelle, New York, to Ethel Streusand and Jerome Sill (ne: Silverberg) on May 15, 1940. He was a 1958 graduate of Atlantic City High School and a 1962 graduate of Amherst College, Psi Upsilon (Gamma Chapter). Peter earned his LLB from Harvard Law School in 1965 where he was a member of the Voluntary Defenders.



When Peter met his future wife Marcia Harriet Joslyn on December 4, 1964, at a mixer at Harvard's Harkness Commons, his home was with his parents at 22 Stonewall Lane in Mamaroneck, New York, where his father Jerome Sill was the owner and editor of the award-winning Scarsdale Enquirer weekly newspaper. Peter earned his Master's in Tax Law from New York University in 1967. Peter had been admitted to the bars of New York State, the Supreme Court and Washington State. After Harvard Law School, Peter was employed by the law firm of Cadwalader, Wickersham and Taft in Manhattan from 1965-1971. Peter and Marcia lived in Manhattan then in Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey, until relocating to Washington State. Peter joined the law department of Weyerhaeuser Company in early 1972 where he worked for 25 years, initially in the law department and later as a corporate executive in mergers and acquisitions.



Peter and his family lived in Horizon View (Bellevue, WA) for 15 years and most recently in downtown Seattle at the Watermark Tower (since 1987). Before retirement, Peter studied nights at two Seattle acting schools to learn the craft of acting. After retirement, he enjoyed acting in over 25 plays in local theaters. As an ensemble ancestor's ghost, he was thrilled to act in the same play as Jane Alexander at ACT Theater. He served for a few years on the board of Intiman Theatre.



In retirement, Peter was an active volunteer: he served on the advisory board of the Seattle Metropolitan Improvement District; as a volunteer mediator for the Dispute Resolution Center of King County; and as an advocate he gathered input for the child custody disputes for the Family Law CASA. He was employed as a FINRA arbitrator. Peter volunteered as a Little League Umpire both for the Thunderbird Little League (Bellevue) and the North Central Little League (Seattle). He started his own business in 1998: NewSeattle Corporate Development LLC to do mergers and acquisitions for smaller companies. Peter had a unique, quirky sense of humor. He loved growing flowers (dahlias, roses, fuschias and begonias), golfing (as a member of Sandpoint Country Club), fixing broken things of any kind, a cold beer and going to happy hours, classical, baroque and jazz music, fast dancing with Marcia, sailing "Sweet Ten" (a 22' Catalina sailboat), baseball (Mariners), basketball (Sonics), acting in plays, attending theater, coaching and refereeing youth soccer, coaching and umpiring youth baseball, time relaxing (at the family's Whidbey Island beach house in Mutiny Sands), traveling with Marcia, reading books (especially historical fiction), writing poems (he wrote Marcia a sonnet for each wedding anniversary for many years), 007 movies and the 1960s TV series "The Avengers" starring Diana Rigg.



His wife of 53 years, Marcia Joslyn Sill, survives him as do their daughter Jennifer Joslyn Sill (and her children Max Albrecht, Benjamin Reichert and Samantha Reichert) and son, Randolph Joslyn Silver, and his wife Adri Emily Kolff Silver (and their children Adam Orion Silver and Cornelia Rose Silver) and Peter's sister, Joan Corwin of St. Louis (and the families of her three sons Matthew, David and Jamie Corwin).



Peter's family is very grateful for the gentle and superior care he received from his caregivers at Leila Domingo's Magnolia Domicile group home. Peter's cause of death on April 2, 2019, was advanced Alzheimer's Disease.



A celebration of Peter's life will be held at East Shore Unitarian Church (esuc.org) on Saturday, June 1, 2019,



at 11:00 AM.



Remembrances in his memory may be made to Family Law CASA



www.familylawcasa.org/give. Published in The Seattle Times from May 12 to May 28, 2019