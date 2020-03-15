|
Peter Shannon Leahy
Peter Shannon Leahy died suddenly and unexpectedly on January 27, 2020. While outwardly fit and full of life, we've since learned that inside, his heart was dying. That morning, with no prior symptoms, an artery blocked and he collapsed. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.
Peter was born on January 6, 1960 to Jack Thomas Leahy and Margaret (Maggie) Charlotte Hedstrom Leahy in Seattle. He grew up in Montlake with Interlaken Park as his backyard. Many of the friendships he made growing up were life long. His dad was a professor at the UW, a theater critic for the Times and PI, and a jazz musician. Mom was a librarian at Roosevelt High School, brilliant and beautiful, and active in the community. As teachers, they spent their summers traveling - most notably to Heffley Lake in BC to fish, and to Ashland for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
A life-long environmentalist with a history of non-profit work, Peter switched gears to join the City of Seattle as part of the team tasked with designing and replacing the city's aging emergency communication systems. He would later move on to Amazon, where he helped build out the SLU campus, REI and Zillow.
Peter was an active and grateful member of the AA community for over 26 years. He credits the program with saving his life and allowing for the many miracles that followed. He is remembered for his good humor, quiet confidence, intelligence and insanely quick wit. Many have shared how when they were new to recover or struggling, he was one of the first to reach out a helping hand. He came to epitomize for many what long-term recovery could look like. Truly it has been humbling to hear how many people he touched, helped or inspired.
Above all else, Peter dedicated himself to family, friends and his community. His best friendships centered on common interests: family, skiing, fly fishing, a little cabin on Whidbey, music and crazy good food. As life got busier, he traded fishing for golf and became similarly obsessed and proficient. His children were the center of his world and the source of immeasurable pride and happiness. His marriage to Sarah, the successful blending of their two families, and the life they built together, he considered among his greatest achievements. Simply put, Peter felt every day was a gift and was grateful for the opportunity to enjoy it.
Peter has his fingerprints all over this city and will be missed by countless friends, his brother Tim and extended family. He will be especially missed by his wife, Sarah Makar, children, Charlotte, Gavin, and Caitlyn, and his golden retriever, True.
Peter's life will be celebrated on Friday, June 5th.
