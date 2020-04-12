Home

Petra Sharm (Rowe) Karr

Petra Sharm (Rowe) Karr Obituary
Petra Sharm (Rowe) Karr

Born in Everett, Washington on April 1, 1960, passed away at the age of 60 on April 7, 2020 after a determined battle against cancer and Covid-19.

As executive director of Tacoma-based Act 1 Theatre, Petra dedicated herself to regional theatre for more than 40 years as an actor, writer, and director. She welcomed hundreds of local young people and adults to the rich experience of performing in Act 1 Productions.

She is survived by her husband and business partner, Christopher Karr; her parents Jille and Cliff Rowe; sister-in-law Kimberley and her sons Ethan and Sean; her brother Stuart and wife Dawn Rowe and their son Dustin; daughter Caitlin Karr; sons Carson and Nicholas Lehman, and infant granddaughter, Loewen Lehman.

A celebration of Petra's life and contributions will be announced as soon as it is considered safe to gather.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to your local theatre in Petra's remembrance.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020
