Phil George Semandiris



May 24, 1939 ~ July 19, 2019



Phil was born to George and Antigoni Semandiris in the small Greek village of Sopiki, Northern Epirus, Albania. Phil spoke of his time in Sopiki with vivid, picture filled memories. After three years spent in concentration camps and in the face of oppression, Phil and his family were forced to escape to Greece when he was 12 years old. During their secret escape, Phil carried his grandmother Ekaterini her over the mountains to get them safely to freedom. Phil arrived in America in 1953 reuniting with his family in Seattle.



Phil attended Franklin High School in Seattle, graduating in 1957. Phil played football and received the nickname "the Greek." This nickname followed him all of his life. He maintained many relationships over the years and attended reunions with his wife Carol.



After High School, Phil enlisted in the Marines. During his service, he made many lifelong friends. He was proud of his time as a Marine and honored to serve his country.



At the age of 21 Phil began working in his family's business Mike's Chili Parlor. His 50 years of hard work and larger-than-life-personality lead to Mike's Chili Parlor receiving media coverage locally and nationally. He ensured the successful continuation of the family business into its 5th generation. Phil also owned and operated the Beachcomber Tavern for over a decade. His customers were part of the family, and he made an impact on everyone he met.



Phil met the love of his life Carol Radtke in 1959. They were married in 1962 at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Seattle, where they attended throughout their marriage. They lived in Seattle, WA and raised their three children with love and honor. In their later years they split their time between their home in Seattle and their Casa in Mazatln, Mexico.



Phil is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol, his children Katherine, Michael (wife Eleni), and Penelope, his grandchildren Stephanie, Anthony, Christiana, James, Sophia, and Anastasia, all of whom reside in the Seattle area.



In addition, Phil is survived by a multitude of relatives and friends, whom he loved as family.



Thursday, July 25th, 2019



VIEWING 5:00pm



TRISAGION SERVICE 7:00pm



Columbia Funeral Home



Friday, July 26th, 2019



FUNERAL SERVICE 12:00 pm



Saint Demetrios Greek



Orthodox Church Published in The Seattle Times from July 23 to July 24, 2019