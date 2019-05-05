Rev. Philip E. Petrasek



Phil was born October 25, 1947, in Portland, OR. On April 27, 2019, he claimed his baptismal promises and entered eternal Easter joy. At one year of age, he was adopted by Ed and Norma Petrasek. He grew up in Malin, OR, a small farming community. He was active in 4-H, FFA, and Boy Scouts, earning his Eagle Scout rank. He graduated from Pacific Lutheran University and Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary as a Lutheran pastor. "Pastor Phil" served churches in Montesano, WA, Ontario, OR, Seattle, Mandan, ND, Tucson, and Ferndale, WA. Two of these were mission starts. He helped the congregations reclaim their sense of purpose and direction, living out their faith and mission out of the church walls and into the broader community.



He was very active in the Ferndale community, being instrumental in bringing a health clinic there and establishing the Community Resource Center. In retirement, he enjoyed international travel, photography, and assembling model cars.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda, daughter and son-in-law, Kari and Mark Merz, sister, Sharon Turner, and many cousins. Phil will be remembered for the firmness of his step, sparkle in his eyes, ready smile, infectious enthusiasm, contagious laugh, and deep, sincere care and concern for others. Memorial gifts may be made to Christ Lutheran Church-Space for Grace (Ferndale), a vision of Phil's that is now becoming a reality.



A celebration of Phil's life will be held May 6, 2019, at 1:00 at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Bellingham, WA. Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019