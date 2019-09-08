|
Phillip Curtis Linwick
Phillip Curtis Linwick, 88, a much-loved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away August 22, 2019.
He was born February 7, 1931, in Minneapolis, MN, to Robert and Ranveig Linwick. He was the youngest of 4 children. Phil graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He became a Navy fighter pilot and continued to enjoy flying in civilian life until he had to stop due to complications with MS.
In 1969, he founded Integrated Circuits, Inc. which grew to be a successful electronics company. Eventually the name Integrated Circuits, Inc. was changed to Interpoint. Phil was very involved in Redmond Rotary. He was also president of a condo association in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico for several years. After his retirement in 1996, Phil spent half the year in Mexico with his wife Sally and then later on Stuart Island, WA. He also enjoyed traveling with Sally to see the world.
Phil lived in Issaquah with Sally and his step-son Chris until the day of his death.
He is survived by wife Sally, sons Greg, Dan, Tom, Jay, stepchildren Chris and Jennifer, and grandchildren Jackie, Jeremy, Sarah, Maxwell, Oliver, and Marjorie.
Remembrances can be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society at the following link:
www.nationalmssociety.org/
A more comprehensive memorial can be found at http://www.mykeeper.com/profile/PhillipLinwick/
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019