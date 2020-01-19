|
|
Phillip Eugene Brenneman
Phillip Brenneman died December 16, 2019 at home on Bainbridge Island surrounded by family after a valiant two-year battle with plasma cell leukemia.
Phil was born on August 6, 1949 in Washington, Iowa. He grew up a middle son in a close-knit family of eight children. His kindness, boundless good nature and charisma were formed in that environment. He was a great friend, confidant and advisor to many and loved by all.
After graduating from the University of Iowa law school in 1979 he resettled in Seattle with his son Jake. During his legal career he was a deputy King County prosecutor, he headed the Seattle City Attorney Office of Civil Enforcement division, and also practiced privately. Phil was always actively and emphatically engaged with his family and his community - coaching soccer, basketball, and baseball and volunteering for many non-profits.
Phil is survived by his wife of 36 years Marilyn Brenneman, their son Adam Brenneman (Robin) and grandchildren Hazel, Fletcher and Bridger; his son Jake Brenneman (Beth) and grandchildren Jack and Ella; his stepson Jason Pearson (Sally) and grandchildren Benjamin and Tyler; his stepson Jonathan Pearson; his brothers James, Robert, Patrick Brenneman; his sisters Mary Brenneman and Rebecca Schulz, and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Phil was fiercely loved by his family and his sense of humor and true kindness will be greatly and sorrowfully missed by all who knew him. His spirit lives on in the hearts of his descendants.
A private celebration of Phil's life will be held on February 15th on Bainbridge Island, WA.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Phil's memory to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and/or the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020