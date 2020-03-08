|
Phillip Leslie Woody
Phillip passed away on March 4, 2020. Phil was born in Portland, Oregon on July 31, 1933 during the Great Depression to Jessie and Lacey Woody. He graduated from Washington High School in Portland and the University of Oregon in Eugene, where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Phil was drafted into the US Army in 1955 and served 2 years, spending most of the time stationed in the remote site of Munsan-ni, Korea, where he earned a Good Conduct Medal. He worked as a purser for States Steamship Company where he traveled to Asian countries for four years. During this time, he saved enough money to buy his parents their first home. He was in the restaurant business and was the owner of By's Drive-In in Seattle in the 1970s and early 1980s. Phillip married Andriena Velma Bevilacqua in 1964. Together they had a daughter, Jennifer, in 1965. Velma predeceased him in death in 1984. He married Marjorie Doran in 1988. Phil loved to travel and visited over 60 countries, many of them multiple times. One of his many accomplishments was climbing Mt. Fuji. Phil loved photography and took many outstanding photos on these trips. He was very proud that some of his photos were published. Cherishing his memory are his wife Marjorie and his daughter, Jennifer (Michael) Berg, two grandsons, Nathan and Collin Berg, and his nephew Alan Batts. He is also survived by many of Velma Bevilacqua's and Marjorie's relatives. Phil was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Elizabeth Batts, Laurelie, Louis, Malcolm and Michael Woody. Also, a niece Karen Batts. He leaves behind many happy memories for family and friends. Phil was very generous and gave them opportunities to travel and experience the world. In celebration of Phil's life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on March 13th 11:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 15236 21st Ave SW, Seahurst followed by a reception. Prior to the service a viewing will take place starting at 10:30 am. Burial will be at Washington Memorial Cemetery Sea-Tac. bonneywatson.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Franciscan Hospice and Palliative Care, 2901 Bridgeport Way W, University Place, WA 98466. "Grieve a while but now it is time for me to travel alone and someday I will meet all of you in my heavenly home"
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020