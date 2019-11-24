|
Phyllis Claire Franklin
Phyllis was a beautiful and loving person born in Bakersfield, California on November 14, 1936 to Donald and Viola Parriott. The second of three daughters, she dearly loved her sisters Lois and Sylvia. She received a BA from UCLA in 1957 and a MS in Health Education from University of Washington in 1979. An accomplished musician, she was principal flutist for the Sacramento and Santa Barbara symphony orchestras and taught flute at Western Washington University. After receiving her master's degree, she established a successful mental health counselling practice on Mercer Island and was certified as an advanced clinical hypnotherapist. In 1956 she married Douglas McFall and raised sons Kent (deceased) and Christopher and daughter Kelly. Subsequently divorced she met and married her life companion, Jerry F. Franklin in 1988. She became a loving parent to his four children, Heather, Lewis, Virginia, and James, grandmother to eleven grandchildren and aunt to seven children. Phyllis is sorely missed by family and her many friends. Phyllis and Jerry traveled all over the world as part of their forest conservation work. She closed her counseling practice in the late 90s to collaborate with Jerry on a major forest project in Tierra del Fuego. She especially cherished the numerous activities that involved Native Americans and their lands.
Phyllis died on October 30 after a short, intense battle with leukemia. She was an extraordinarily open, positive and happy person, ready to converse with anyone that she encountered. Please sign the online guest book and share a memory of Phyllis at www.flintofts.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019