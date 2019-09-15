|
Phyllis Dolgoff
In loving memory of Phyllis Dolgoff, who passed away Saturday, September 14th, 2019. She was the grand matriarch of our family and lived a wonderful life, filled with family, laughter, love, and great cooking. Much loved by her family and many lifelong friends she created an atmosphere of love, generosity and inclusion for everyone who knew her. She left us to be with her beloved husband of 63 years, Bill, who proceeded her in death in May. She will be greatly missed. The funeral will be on Monday, September 16th at 1:00pm at Bikur Cholim cemetery at 1340 N. 115th St, Seattle WA 98133. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019