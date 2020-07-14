Phyllis Frick



Phyllis Frick, 85, passed away on July 6, 2020. A lifelong resident of Seattle, she was born at Swedish Hospital to Philip and Ruth Nordstrom. Raised in Magnolia, she graduated from Queen Anne High School and studied Microbiology at Washington State College. There, she met Alvin Frick who would be become her husband of sixty years. After earning her bachelor's degree, Phyllis spent many years as a microbiologist, taking a 20-year hiatus to raise her two sons. Through it all, family and her beloved Springer Spaniels, were the center of her life. She is survived by her husband, her brother Terry Nordstrom, her sons Gregory and David, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.



An outdoor service is being held under the direction of Evergreen-Washelli. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Woodland Park Zoo, where she was a volunteer docent.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store