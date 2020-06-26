Phyllis Jean Barth



Phyllis Jean Barth, "Jean" to her friends, joined our Heavenly Father the morning of June 20, 2020. She passed peacefully at home in Tacoma, Washington where she lived with her husband, daughter, and son in law. She had just celebrated her 72nd wedding anniversary the day prior and was in good spirits.



Jean is survived by five great grandchildren: Ryder, Aleister, Evelyn, Regan, and Autumn Rose. As well as five grandchildren: Samantha, Tori, Nicole, Holly, and Austin. Her surviving children are Mark and Gail. Her son Nels was there to greet her in Heaven and had been patiently waiting for her since January 9, 2008.



Jean was born December 19, 1927 to Mary Sloan and Melvin Vanover of Muncie Indiana. At the age of 10 she was adopted by John and Leila Baas of Chicago, Illinois.



At the age of 20 Jean married Harold Arthur Barth. They eventually moved to Washington state where Jean became a loving stay at home mom to her three children. When her youngest entered the third grade, she returned to work as a cook. It was a career that she enjoyed and excelled at for several decades before her much earned retirement.



In retirement, she moved with Harold to Scottsdale, Arizona. It was here that she spent 12 years enjoying the sun and carefree life with her friends.



She returned to Washington State in 2012 to be closer to her family. She eventually settled in with her daughter, Gail, and her son in law, Eddie. It was this home where she lived peacefully for the remainder of her life.



Jean was most happy when surrounded by her family. Her patience and love for her husband was immeasurable, despite his dementia and confusion in old age. Her life revolved around her loved ones. Jean also had a passionate love for all animals and always had at least one companion by her side in life. The last several years her Chihuahua, Ricardo, was nearly always in her lap. They became especially inseparable when her vision was lost.



Jean was a kind and loving woman. She had a fantastic sense of humor until the very end. It was never hard for her to laugh or to make others laugh. She was a joy to be in her company. She is loved beyond words and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.



