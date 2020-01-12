|
Phyllis Jean (Roush) Emmick
1930 ~ 2020
Phyllis Jean (Roush) Emmick was born in Atwater, MN on March 26, 1930 to Floyd L. and Edith C. (O'Hair) Roush, and passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her beloved Husband of 63 years, Frank, Parents, brother, Dwight Roush, and son, Gary. She leaves her son, Craig (Gayle), grandchildren, Robert, Brian, Terry, Floyd, Matthew, and Michael (Desire;e), her great-grandchildren, brothers, Wayne (Ellie) and Jim (Doris), nieces and nephews, and many dear ones to cherish her memory.
Viewing will be held on 1/15/2020 from 10am-12pm at Cady Chapel: 8418 S. 222nd St., Kent, WA 98031, followed by a Graveside Service at 1:15pm at Tahoma National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her love, Frank.
