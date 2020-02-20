|
Phyllis L. (ne;e Myrick) Beaulieu
Phyllis passed away January 24, 2020 in Shoreline WA, at the age of 92. She was born in 1927 in Washington D.C. to Charles E. Myrick and Eunice M. Pritchard.
While Phyllis was growing up, she lived all over the world and was a proud "Army Brat". She graduated from Seattle University. Before starting her family, Phyllis had a successful career as a teacher for the Seattle Public School District. She spent the majority of her adult life as a loving caregiver to her kids, grandkids, parents as well as caring for extended family and friends. She was always creating and had a great appreciation for visual and performance art. Her passion for history and genealogy was second to none.
She is survived by her daughter Mary Lauch (Robert), son Steven (Kristin), and grandchildren (Erin, Timothy, Maxwell and Allison) whom she loved very much. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband James and her son Joseph.
A memorial will be held at 1:00 pm,
March 1st, 2020, in the Ray Smith Room at CRISTA Rehab & Skilled Care, Shoreline, WA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Crista Ministries Good Samaritan Fund.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020