Phyllis Lorraine Rinta



After a courageous battle with cancer, Phyllis Lorraine Rinta passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by family on April 25, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Edward and Guinevere Potvin, and brother Ronald.



She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Arnie Rinta, children Sandy Kelly, Gregg Rinta, Gail Rinta, and Darren Rinta, seven grandchildren (Garrett, Melissa, Todd, Trevor, Justin, Paige and Josie) and four great-grandchildren (Caroline, Boaz, Davis and Zachariah).



Born to Joseph Edward and Guinevere Potvin on October 4, 1932 in Okanogan, Washington. In her teens, she moved with her family to the Seattle area. Growing up, she enjoyed salmon fishing with her father, and attending Seattle Rainier baseball games. Phyllis graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950 where she was on the Honor Society and French Club.



Upon graduation, she attended Washington State College in Pullman where she met her loving husband Arnie. Arnie and Phyllis were married on July 12, 1952. Afterwards, they headed to Nashville, Tennessee where Arnie was an officer in the United States Air Force for a two year service.



Phyllis and Arnie established their roots in Maltby, Washington where they raised their family. They created a beautiful home where Phyllis' passion for flowers (especially Zinnias), was evident. She always had colorful bouquets in her home, as well as numerous collectables and antiques.



Phyllis enjoyed the simple life: gardening, home cooking, baking breads, canning, golf, bowling, and playing cribbage with close friends. She had a great smile for everyone. Phyllis also donated her time with the Children's Home Society for many years.



She loved camping with her family at Lake Pearrygin in Winthrop, Washington, annual trips to Sayulita, Mexico, and her annual trip to Campbells Resort on Lake Chelan, Washington with her close friend Luella Murphy.



Phyllis had a passion for sports which included Washington State University Football (Go Cougs!), Seattle Mariners baseball and Seahawk Football.



In July, when her yard is at its best, there will be a private party with family and friends to celebrate her life.



Sign in at



www.bauerfuneralchapel.com for messages. Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019