B 10/31/23 Gallup NM, passed, 2/3/20. Although legally blind she completed nursing school and worked as an RN for many years. She often shared her fond memories of nursing school and the close group of friends she had. On May 23, 1953 she married Samuel Gilbert Mosholder. Together they raised their children, Mark Allen & Melinda Jo. Phyllis was an avid reader and a consumer of knowledge. Her care at Peter's Creek and her friends there: Jen, Becky, Jane & Pablo were loyal fans of "Phyl." Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Sam. She leaves behind family in Iowa, Pennsylvania and her son Mark (Maggie), daughter Melinda (Glenn) grandchildren Jason Kovacs, Joe (Nicole), and Rachelle. We will miss her sense of humor, dry wit and love. In Phyllis' words: "never stop laughing." Thank you to Cathy her nurse from Kline Galland. Please send any remembrances to Kline Galland Hospice.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020