Phyllis Lynn Walker Pyle
Phyllis Pyle, a healthy and vibrant wife, mother, and grandmother, was taken from us too soon in an auto-pedestrian accident on April 17, 2019 in Kanab, Utah at the age of 80.
Phyllis is survived by her spouse, Charles Roger Pyle and brother, Todd Richard Walker. She is also survived by her children and their spouses Craig Roger Pyle (Deena); David Brett Pyle; and Melanie Quest Locher (John); and by five grandchildren, Carson, Chloe, Harrison, Jackson, and Jenner.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents Jack Burkett Walker and Vivian Maravene Harris Walker; her brother, Robert Carleton Walker; her Father-in-Law Charles Raymond Pyle; and her Mother-in-Law Lila Mae Genson Pyle.
More about Phyllis' life: https://www.weeksfuneralhomes.com/notices/Phyllis-Pyle
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019