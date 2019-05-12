Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Pyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Lynn Walker Pyle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis Lynn Walker Pyle Obituary
Phyllis Lynn Walker Pyle

Phyllis Pyle, a healthy and vibrant wife, mother, and grandmother, was taken from us too soon in an auto-pedestrian accident on April 17, 2019 in Kanab, Utah at the age of 80.

Phyllis is survived by her spouse, Charles Roger Pyle and brother, Todd Richard Walker. She is also survived by her children and their spouses Craig Roger Pyle (Deena); David Brett Pyle; and Melanie Quest Locher (John); and by five grandchildren, Carson, Chloe, Harrison, Jackson, and Jenner.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents Jack Burkett Walker and Vivian Maravene Harris Walker; her brother, Robert Carleton Walker; her Father-in-Law Charles Raymond Pyle; and her Mother-in-Law Lila Mae Genson Pyle.

More about Phyllis' life: https://www.weeksfuneralhomes.com/notices/Phyllis-Pyle
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.