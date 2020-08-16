1/1
Phyllis Marie Dybsand
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Marie Dybsand

Phyllis was born on April 5, 1934 in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Wales. She experienced WWII near an English city where bombing was common. She married an American serviceman and came to the United States in 1954. She went to work for Boeing in 1961 and worked there until 1993, when she retired. While at Boeing she met her second husband, Pete, and after a short courtship they were married in 1974. Phyllis was a very caring and loving person who worried about everyone's health and welfare. Phyllis and Pete travelled often to Hawaii and to the U.K. to visit her family. They had a wonderful life together.

Phyllis is survived by five siblings in the U.K.: Sheila Dodd, Jean Cave, Menna Lloyd, Carys Moorcroft, and Gareth Roberts. She has five children: Lynn Richardson, Brian Doherty, Kevin Doherty, Karen Doherty, and Bob Doherty, all of which live in the area. She is also survived by her husband, Pete Dybsand. Phyllis has eight living grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

They will all miss her greatly.

Phyllis died August 2, 2020 after a battle with cancer. The burial service for the family will be graveside at Mountain View Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved