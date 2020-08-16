Phyllis Marie Dybsand



Phyllis was born on April 5, 1934 in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Wales. She experienced WWII near an English city where bombing was common. She married an American serviceman and came to the United States in 1954. She went to work for Boeing in 1961 and worked there until 1993, when she retired. While at Boeing she met her second husband, Pete, and after a short courtship they were married in 1974. Phyllis was a very caring and loving person who worried about everyone's health and welfare. Phyllis and Pete travelled often to Hawaii and to the U.K. to visit her family. They had a wonderful life together.



Phyllis is survived by five siblings in the U.K.: Sheila Dodd, Jean Cave, Menna Lloyd, Carys Moorcroft, and Gareth Roberts. She has five children: Lynn Richardson, Brian Doherty, Kevin Doherty, Karen Doherty, and Bob Doherty, all of which live in the area. She is also survived by her husband, Pete Dybsand. Phyllis has eight living grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



They will all miss her greatly.



Phyllis died August 2, 2020 after a battle with cancer. The burial service for the family will be graveside at Mountain View Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.



